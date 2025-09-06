Sports
DeAndre Hopkins Clashes with Reporter Before Ravens Debut
BALTIMORE, Md. — DeAndre Hopkins is poised to make his debut with the Baltimore Ravens on September 10, but not without some drama from his past. Just days before his first game, Hopkins engaged in a heated exchange with a Cardinals reporter over comments made about his performance since leaving Arizona.
Kyle Odegard, a reporter who previously covered the Cardinals, tweeted that Hopkins had been ‘washed’ since his time in Arizona. In response, Hopkins took to X (formerly Twitter), where he made a provocative comment that referenced personal matters involving Odegard. Although he later deleted the tweet, it caught considerable attention.
“Did your woman cheat on you with a black guy in high school/college? This personal undertone you’ve had against me since I left AZ is therapy worthy,” Hopkins wrote. “Whatever I did to you, I apologize,” showcasing a flare for sensationalism.
Hopkins has had a storied career since being drafted into the NFL. After a successful stint with the Houston Texans and a Pro Bowl season with the Cardinals, he struggled in his last years in Arizona, leading to his release in 2023. Since then, he has played for the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Ravens. Last season, he recorded 75 catches for 1,057 yards and 7 touchdowns, proving he still has much to contribute.
The Ravens’ passing game should benefit significantly from his skills, especially as they look to complement their strong rushing attack led by quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. Baltimore’s offense ranked seventh in the league for passing yards last season, averaging 237.4 yards per game.
Head coach John Harbaugh has faith in Hopkins’ ability to add value to the team, emphasizing that enters this season as a seasoned veteran ready to help lead the Ravens. Entering his age-33 season, Hopkins is eager to quiet any skeptics and solidify his status as one of the top pass catchers in the league.
Meanwhile, the Ravens will face a tough test in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Both teams are seen as top contenders in the AFC, and a strong performance from Hopkins could help silence the doubters following past criticisms.
