DeAndre Hopkins Joins Ravens in Quest for Super Bowl Glory

BALTIMORE, Md. – DeAndre Hopkins, a prominent NFL wide receiver, joined the Baltimore Ravens in March 2025, aiming to contribute to the team’s pursuit of its first Super Bowl title. The 33-year-old, known for his agility and skills, is set to work alongside Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Hopkins began his football journey at D.W. Daniel High School in Central, South Carolina, rising to prominence as a top college prospect at Clemson University. Under head coach Dabo Swinney from 2010 to 2012, Hopkins distinguished himself as a leading receiver, culminating in a standout junior year where he led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with 1,405 receiving yards and set a school record with 18 touchdowns.

In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected Hopkins as the 27th overall pick. Over his seven-year tenure in Houston, he earned a reputation as one of the league’s elite receivers, achieving multiple Pro Bowl selections and setting numerous career highs, including a season where he recorded 111 receptions for 1,521 yards.

After being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in March 2020, Hopkins continued to excel, reaching 10,000 career receiving yards during his first season. Despite battling injuries that limited his playtime, he still managed impressive statistics, including a resurgence in the 2023 season with the Tennessee Titans, where he returned to the 1,000-yard mark.

After a short stint with the Kansas City Chiefs that led him to Super Bowl 59, Hopkins became a free agent, ultimately signing with the Ravens. He joins a promising group of receivers, including Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, with hopes of enhancing Baltimore’s offensive strategy.

Fans and analysts are watching closely as Hopkins integrates into the Ravens’ system. His experience and previous success at the highest level of the game have forged expectations for him to make an immediate impact this season as Baltimore aims for a championship.