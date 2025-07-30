Sports
Dearica Hamby: Balancing NBA Stardom and Family Life
Atlanta, Georgia — Dearica Hamby has made a significant impact in the WNBA, emerging as an inspiring figure both on and off the court. A champion and an Olympic medalist, she is also a devoted mother of two. Hamby, drafted as the 6th overall pick in 2015, has been a consistent performer since, earning three All-Star selections and two WNBA 6th Woman of the Year awards.
Despite facing off-court challenges, Hamby’s dedication to the game and her family shines through. She has been supported throughout her journey by her husband, Alonzo Nelson-Ododa. Born on February 2, 1993, in Atlanta, Nelson-Ododa shares a strong basketball background. He played high school basketball at Norcross High and continued his career at Richmond and Pittsburgh colleges from 2011 to 2016.
Though details about their early relationship remain private, it is known that Hamby and Nelson-Ododa met in Atlanta. Their wedding was also discreet, away from the spotlight. Both maintain strong support for each other’s endeavors, raising their children together and navigating their professional paths.
Alonzo Nelson-Ododa has had his own basketball journey. After college, he was part of the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League and later played overseas in Mexico, Portugal, and Denmark. As of July 2025, he continues to seek opportunities in professional basketball.
Born to Sebastian and Heather Nelson-Ododa, Alonzo is the oldest of three siblings, with a sister, Olivia, currently playing in the WNBA for the Connecticut Sun, and a brother, Isaiah, who plays for Roane State Community College. The family has a rich athletic background, with their father having played basketball in college.
Dearica and Alonzo are proud parents to Amaya, born in February 2017, and Legend Maree Scandrick, born in March 2023. Interestingly, Amaya has shown more interest in tennis and football than basketball. Hamby remarked, “She’s into tennis, though. That’s her thing.” This choice exemplifies Amaya’s desire to carve her own path, rather than follow directly in her mother’s athletic footsteps.
The couple continues to thrive in their relationship as they nurture their children and support each other’s careers. Updates on their family life and professional journeys are anticipated as they progress.
