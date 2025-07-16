News
Death of Man in Anchorage Jail Raises Questions About Procedures
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Patricia McMillan posted $250 bail on Thursday at 4 p.m. to release her son, John Foreman, from the Anchorage Correctional Complex. Foreman had been held there for six days on DUI and assault charges. However, he died shortly before being released, prompting questions about the circumstances surrounding his death.
Foreman, 53, was still in custody when he became unresponsive in his cell at about 1 a.m. on Friday. According to corrections officials, Foreman was involved in a fight with a cellmate shortly before he lost consciousness. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m., Alaska State Troopers reported.
Betsy Holley, a spokesperson for the Alaska Department of Corrections, stated that Foreman had not completed the final steps for an electronic monitoring release prior to his death. Although his bail was processed at 3:52 p.m. on Thursday, he needed to be fitted with GPS tracking equipment, which was scheduled for the next day.
McMillan, who lives in Texas, commented on her son’s struggle with alcohol and his numerous legal issues stemming from addiction. “He had a drinking problem, and all his troubles come from that,” she said. She last spoke with him days before his death and described him as being in good spirits.
She learned of her son’s passing from a chaplain who suggested a possible heart attack. McMillan is awaiting confirmation from the Alaska medical examiner regarding the cause of death and has expressed concerns about the restraint methods used on her son. “I just want to know what happened,” she said. “The circumstances of his death are shocking.”
The Alaska Department of Corrections and the ACLU of Alaska both described Foreman’s death as “tragic.” A spokesperson for the ACLU highlighted the unfortunate timing of his death, pointing out the implications it has on the criminal justice system in Alaska.
As investigations continue, McMillan is left with questions about her son’s final moments and the processes in place surrounding his care.
