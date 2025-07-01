Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Launches Exclusively on PS5

Tokyo, Japan – Hideo Kojima‘s highly anticipated game, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, officially launched on PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025. The sequel invites players to continue their journey with the protagonist, Sam, in a post-apocalyptic world filled with new challenges and enhancements.

In a recent interview, the game’s development team, including Art Director Yoji Shinkawa, Lead Level Designer Hiroaki Yoshiike, and Technical Art Director Takayuki Uchida, shared insights into the creative process behind the sequel. They emphasized how their experience with the Decima Engine, used in the first Death Stranding, informed the development of the sequel.

Sakamoto, the Chief Technology Officer, discussed how they leveraged their greater understanding of the engine. “With Death Stranding 2, we were able to make improvements that served our purpose better,” he said.

The sequel features a new day/night cycle, offering realistic lighting changes that enhance gameplay. Uchida noted that with this cycle, players can explore different dynamics as the atmosphere shifts, adding to the immersion.

Combat enhancements are another highlight. Yoshiike revealed they simplified gunplay, stating, “We focused on making the combat more intuitive and satisfying,” removing the need to switch bullets for different enemies. This change streamlines gameplay, allowing players to focus on action rather than complex mechanics.

Kojima’s influence loomed large during development, with Uchida recalling a brainstorming session sparked by a casual conversation. “His ideas come at lightning speed,” Uchida said, describing how Kojima’s creativity inspired the team.

The game also features improved character expressiveness, thanks to advanced 4D scanning technology that captures subtle facial movements. Uchida explained, “This makes the characters’ emotions feel more authentic, resonating deeply with players.”

Shinkawa spoke about the design of new enemies and bosses, including the Ghost Mech, created under Kojima’s challenge to innovate. “Coming up with something entirely new and different is always difficult,” he remarked.

As for the in-game environment, Uchida expressed pride in the snowy mountains, promising players breathtaking views after challenging climbs. “We poured a lot of time into developing those areas,” he said.

Looking forward to the game’s reception, Yoshiike expressed excitement about connecting players through the game’s Social Strand System, encouraging them to experience their unique journeys and build connections.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has set a high bar, showcasing the blend of captivating storytelling and cutting-edge technology. As Kojima himself reflected, the game represents a deeply personal project, influenced by experiences during the pandemic.

“We’ll cut straight to the chase here,” Kojima said, “this is a game about coming together, celebrating creativity and connection.”