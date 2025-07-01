Death Stranding 2 Launches: Norman Reedus Impresses with Stunning Graphics

LOS ANGELES, CA — Players are excited as the highly anticipated game, Death Stranding 2, has released for deluxe edition owners on June 24, 2025, and will be available for everyone else on June 26. Directed by Hideo Kojima, this new installment showcases major visual improvements, especially in the character model of Sam Porter Bridges, portrayed by Norman Reedus.

Fans have noted how much more realistic Reedus appears in the game compared to his character’s appearance in the original Death Stranding on the PS4. Early gameplay footage allows players to closely inspect Sam’s face, revealing enhanced textures and details that set a new standard for character modeling in video games.

In direct comparisons, the differences in Reedus’s character model are striking; his facial features now appear more lifelike, with subtle details like improved skin textures and realistic eye movements. The old version of Sam has been described as “plastic-y” compared to the new iteration, which has drawn praise across social media. One Reddit user humorously commented, “Norman Reedus 720p vs Norman Reedus 4k,” highlighting the advancements in gaming graphics technology.

Several players speculate on the reasons behind Sam’s healthier appearance in Death Stranding 2. A popular theory on Reddit suggests that a better diet and improved connections with other characters within the game world have contributed to his revitalized look. “Honestly, that makes sense. That’s now my headcanon for why they look so different,” said one Redditor.

Death Stranding 2 promises a familiar yet innovative gaming experience, pushing the limits of the Decima engine, which has powered many of Kojima’s projects. This time, players will navigate a stunning open-world environment that incorporates elements of Australia, offering both expansive landscapes and intricate details.

The game also carries a deeper narrative, continuing the themes of human connection and isolation introduced in the first Death Stranding. As players assume the role of Sam, they will explore physical and emotional landscapes alike, engaging in both atmosphere and storyline.

With improved graphics and expansive gameplay, Death Stranding 2 appears poised to make a lasting impact on its players and the gaming industry as a whole. With a release for all players just days away, anticipation is at an all-time high among fans.