Tokyo, Japan — The highly anticipated game, Death Stranding 2, officially launched today, delighting early adopters who paid for the Deluxe edition. Gamers are impressed by the split-second loading times that characterize the new release.

Death Stranding 2 is hailed as one of the best-looking games ever, thanks to breathtaking environments and advancements in tech since the first installment. Players report that loading a saved game throws them into the action in less than a second. While some argue that initial areas of the game seem empty, users confirm that the entire game maintains this rapid loading capability.

The game world stays fully loaded, requiring additional load times only when entering private rooms or traveling between regions like Mexico and Australia. This efficiency highlights the power of the Decima engine, which has proven itself with previous titles, including the Horizon series and the original Death Stranding.

Performance reports indicate that Death Stranding 2 runs smoothly on both the PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro. Players in Performance mode on the PS5 Pro enjoy visuals nearly as stunning as in Quality mode but at double the frame rate.

Besides its technical features, the game also adds a surprising twist. Players reaching the credits will notice that Death Stranding 2 includes credits for 14 individuals from Nintendo Pictures, highlighting an unexpected collaboration between Kojima Productions and Nintendo.

Nintendo Pictures, previously known as Dynamo Pictures, has worked on significant projects such as Persona 5 and Monster Hunter World before being acquired by Nintendo in 2022. Although this collaboration is unusual, it marks a special moment for gamers and raises questions about future collaborations.

As players settle into the world of Death Stranding 2, the mystery surrounding a recent day-one patch lingers. Kojima Productions did not release patch notes, leading fans to speculate about the changes. Some players have reported minor issues, such as audio problems, but without documentation from the developers, the full impact of the update remains unknown.