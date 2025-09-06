Finale Ligure, Italy – The proposed relocation of the railway line between Finale Ligure and Andora has stirred up controversy among local residents. Concerns are mounting over safety and potential increases in crime as new, decentralized stations may lead to a rise in delinquency.

Recent incidents, such as a reported sexual assault at San Zenone al Lambro, have heightened fears about safety at these unguarded stations. Activists point to the new Diano Marina station, located in a remote area, where ridership plummeted by nearly 50% after its relocation. “People avoid it due to safety concerns, particularly at night,” remarks a local resident.

Comparatively, in Levante Ligure, officials opted to create underpasses rather than relocate stations, effectively increasing service frequency while keeping the stations accessible. This decision has attracted various international trains from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, which previously served the western region.

Proponents of the mountain relocation argue that it could expedite long-distance travel. However, critics, including Franco Stalla, of the Territorial Committee, state, “This outdated project does not reflect user needs or economic realities. With passenger numbers declining, the consequences for local economies could be dire.”

Studies have shown a significant drop in property values in towns like San Lorenzo al Mare and Cervo, where the average decrease reached up to 28.7% from 2014 to 2021. Such trends raise alarms about the future of towns that could lose their stations entirely.

In a letter sent to the press, Stalla expressed that the decentralization could lead to diminished transportation options for young people and the elderly who rely on trains to reach essential services. “We are not just losing stations; we risk losing our communities,” he stated.

The local government is set to convene a conference on September 10, 2025, to discuss the dual tracks from Finale to Andora, as many residents remain skeptical and divided on the future of their railway service.

As local officials prepare to address these rising concerns, the debate over the new stations continues to unfold, raising questions about the long-term impact on public safety and community cohesion.