Entertainment
Debate Over Best Lord of the Rings Movie Heats Up
NEW YORK, NY — The debate among fans over which of Peter Jackson‘s original Lord of the Rings movies is the best continues to heat up as a recent poll reveals new insights. The New York Times conducted a poll among over 500 notable actors, directors, and other industry insiders, allowing each participant to nominate 10 films for a ranking of the 100 best movies of the 21st century. Surprisingly, only The Fellowship of the Ring made the list, ranking at number 87.
Fans may find this surprising, as The Return of the King won multiple Oscars and is often celebrated as the most beloved installment. However, all three films stand as vital parts of the same story, making it difficult for many to choose just one as the definitive favorite.
The poll’s methodology likely influenced this outcome. Some participants may have nominated Fellowship as a way to honor the entire trilogy while using only one slot for selection. Additionally, the list consisted mainly of films that are commonly celebrated, with franchise films such as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven being among the few exceptions.
Ultimately, this ranking does not resolve the longstanding debate over which Lord of the Rings film reigns supreme. Each movie possesses unique strengths that contribute to the overall narrative. Fans will undoubtedly continue to cherish The Fellowship of the Ring’s immaculate introduction to the series while appreciating the sustained quality throughout the trilogy.
