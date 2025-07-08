Sports
Debate Rages Over WNBA All-Star Selections as Fans React
ATLANTA, Georgia — This year’s WNBA All-Star selections have sparked controversy, leading to debates about the inclusion of rookies over seasoned veterans. Many agree that Brionna Jones of the Dream deserved a spot on the roster.
Coach Karl Smesko expressed his surprise at Jones’s omission ahead of the Dream’s game against the Valkyries on Monday. He had assumed Jones’s performance this season would guarantee her a place. “I wasn’t especially worried” about her not being selected, Smesko said. Jones has been a solid contributor, averaging 14 points, 2.2 assists, and 8.1 rebounds per game.
Smesko acknowledged that part of the reason for her exclusion might be Jones’s quiet personality. “She just goes about her business,” he noted, suggesting that her low-key nature might have led coaches to overlook her for more attention-grabbing players. “Her play style doesn’t bring a lot of attention her way, and it may have hurt her,” he added.
Another contributing factor could be the rushed voting process by the league’s coaches, according to Smesko. He pointed out that notable players, such as Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Cloud, were also left off the list. “Coaches are busy, and sometimes you get caught up in seeing what’s going on in the league,” Smesko explained.
This year’s All-Star Game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, July 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the event on ABC, Disney+, and ESPN+. Joining in the festivities will be players like Napheesa Collier, Nneka Ogwumike, and Breanna Stewart, with coaches Cheryl Reeve and Sandy Brondello leading the teams.
