Debbie Harry Embraces Future as She Approaches 80th Birthday

NEW YORK, NY — Legendary singer Debbie Harry, known for her роль as the frontwoman of Blondie, speaks candidly about her career and aspirations as she approaches her 80th birthday. “I don’t like looking backwards,” Harry stated in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “I want challenges, I want to look ahead.”

Harry, who sold over 50 million albums worldwide with Blondie and as a solo artist, reflects on her rise from the punk scene at CBGB to mainstream success with hits like “Heart of Glass” and “Rapture.” She has also made her mark in film and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

In her conversation, she discussed her creative process and the importance of evolution in her music. “The way Blondie came to be was sort of wringing something out of desperation, or crazy vision,” she said, emphasizing how her journey has been about pushing boundaries.

Harry also shared her feelings about the relationships that have shaped her career. “Keeping a rock band together for 50 years was like a marriage,” she reflected, speaking about her longtime partnership with band co-creator Chris Stein and the recent loss of drummer Clem Burke.

On the topic of her influence on future generations of female musicians, Harry acknowledged that her style was different from others but emphasized that she always aimed to be true to herself. Her contributions have impacted artists like Madonna and Lady Gaga.

The singer also candidly discussed past challenges, including her experiences with drugs in the industry, reflecting: “It was a waste of time, but I don’t regret having had the experiences.”

Looking ahead, Harry is set to release a new Blondie album this fall, alongside a documentary and biopic about her life and the band. “I want to feel that little spark of creativity,” she stated, hopeful for what the future holds.