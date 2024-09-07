Deborah Meaden Wins Funds for Marine Conservation Charity on ITV Show

On the evening of September 7, prominent entrepreneur and television personality Deborah Meaden participated in a special episode of the ITV show known as Celebrity Catchphrase. The program features celebrity contestants engaging in humorous challenges while attempting to identify catchphrases based on various animations.

Deborah Meaden was joined by fellow contestants, Olympic gold medallist Denise Lewis, and actor Kevin Whately, all vying for a chance to secure a substantial prize for their selected charities. Through their efforts, the trio aimed to win up to £50,000 to benefit their causes.

During the episode, Meaden expressed her commitment to the environment by sharing her intention to donate any winnings to the Marine Conservation Charity located in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire. She elaborated on her longstanding passion for climate change and environmental issues, underscoring her dedication to these important matters.

Ultimately, Deborah Meaden succeeded in raising an impressive £7,500 for the Marine Conservation Charity. In total, the episode generated £13,200 for three charities when considering the contributions of all contestants.