Entertainment
Debra Winger Ticketed for Speeding in Nebraska Governor’s Car
Lincoln, Nebraska — On July 24, 1985, actress Debra Winger received a speeding ticket while driving Governor Bob Kerrey’s car. The incident took place during a visit to Nebraska while Winger filmed her acclaimed role in “Terms of Endearment.”
Winger’s ticket sparked a wave of support from fans and donors who quickly pooled their resources to purchase her a used car. This vehicle was then donated to a home for troubled girls, illustrating the community’s kindness and connection to the Hollywood star.
Winger and Kerrey were romantically linked for several years, and the actress often stayed at the Governor’s mansion during her time in Lincoln. The relationship was notable, as Kerrey was a well-known political figure and Winger was a rising star in the film industry.
As the filming of “Terms of Endearment” unfolded, the collaboration between the actress and the state’s political scene drew quite a bit of attention. The lasting impact of that time continues to resonate, reflecting how personal relationships can intersect with public life.
Winger’s experiences in Nebraska remain an interesting chapter in her life, reminding both fans and residents of the unexpected moments that can arise in the realms of fame and politics.
Recent Posts
- Crocheting Prodigy Arrested for Alleged Child Sex Crime
- Entertainment World Mourns Loss of Beloved Stars in 2025
- Travis Kelce Rejuvenated Ahead of NFL Season, Coach Praises Transformation
- Giants Face Mets in Exciting Weekend Baseball Series
- Zelenskyy: Ukraine Holds Back Russian Advances Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Tottenham Hotspur to Play Double-Header in Pre-Season Friendlies
- Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba
- Bryan Kohberger’s Past Interactions with Women Under Investigation
- Lebanese Composer Ziad Rahbani Dies at 69, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- SpaceX Set for Early Morning Falcon 9 Launch with Starlink Satellites
- The Boys Season 5 Teaser Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con 2025
- Oregon Establishes Permanent Statewide Shelter Program for Homeless
- NBA Free Agency: Top Unsigned Players and Contract Updates
- Frank Ocean’s Homer Jewelry Brand Makes a Bold Comeback
- New Childcare Center Set to Alleviate Strain in Kentwood
- Rising Rapper Nino Paid Arrested by U.S. Marshals in Maryland
- Arizona Woman Sentenced for Laptop Farm Scheme Benefiting North Korea
- Chespirito Series Won’t Get Second Season, Cast Confirms
- Comic-Con 2025 in San Diego Attracts Thousands of Fans
- Trump Doubts Trade Deal with Canada Before August Deadline