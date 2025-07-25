Debra Winger Ticketed for Speeding in Nebraska Governor’s Car

Lincoln, Nebraska — On July 24, 1985, actress Debra Winger received a speeding ticket while driving Governor Bob Kerrey’s car. The incident took place during a visit to Nebraska while Winger filmed her acclaimed role in “Terms of Endearment.”

Winger’s ticket sparked a wave of support from fans and donors who quickly pooled their resources to purchase her a used car. This vehicle was then donated to a home for troubled girls, illustrating the community’s kindness and connection to the Hollywood star.

Winger and Kerrey were romantically linked for several years, and the actress often stayed at the Governor’s mansion during her time in Lincoln. The relationship was notable, as Kerrey was a well-known political figure and Winger was a rising star in the film industry.

As the filming of “Terms of Endearment” unfolded, the collaboration between the actress and the state’s political scene drew quite a bit of attention. The lasting impact of that time continues to resonate, reflecting how personal relationships can intersect with public life.

Winger’s experiences in Nebraska remain an interesting chapter in her life, reminding both fans and residents of the unexpected moments that can arise in the realms of fame and politics.