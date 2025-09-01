Deciding Whether to Upgrade Your iPhone This Fall

NEW YORK, NY — As the air fills with the scent of pumpkin spice lattes, many are asking whether to upgrade their iPhones ahead of Apple’s September 9 launch event. The new model promises exciting features, but not every iPhone user needs to upgrade.

Reports suggest there are valid reasons to consider repairs over purchasing a new phone. If your device has sluggish performance or a cracked screen, investing in repairs could save hundreds of dollars and extend its lifespan.

For those with iPhones older than six years, the need to upgrade is crucial since Apple only supports devices with software updates for around seven years. This is especially important as upcoming software like iOS 26 will not support older models such as the iPhone XS or XR. These updates often include vital security fixes, indicating that an upgrade is necessary for safety.

Users with 2019 or newer models should consider waiting for the iOS 26 software rollout. This update introduces new features like a live translator and spam-call screening, enhancing the performance of these existing devices.

If your iPhone feels sluggish or struggles with battery life, repairs like battery replacements may rejuvenate its performance. If the battery health dips below 80%, a replacement can ensure reliable functionality, typically costing around $99 depending on the model.

For users with cracked screens, repair costs can range from $199 to $379 at Apple Stores. While independent shops may offer cheaper alternatives, they often use third-party components, which may not meet Apple’s quality standards.

For other issues such as faulty ports or water damage, visiting an Apple Store for a deeper assessment is advisable. Repairs are often straightforward, and many can be completed during a visit, although mail-in options take significantly longer.

As Apple gears up for its fall launch, many are weighing their options. Overall, this autumn, your best bet might be refreshing your current device with a few repairs rather than purchasing a new model.