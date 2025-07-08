Decision Day for Top Linebacker Brayden Rouse Approaches

AUSTIN, Texas — Four-star linebacker Brayden Rouse is set to announce his college decision today at 6 p.m. CT. Rouse, a top defensive talent, stands at 6-foot-2.5 and weighs 220 pounds, making him a prime prospect in high school football.

Currently ranked as the No. 4 linebacker and No. 68 overall player in the country by 247Sports, Rouse has demonstrated impressive versatility on the field. He has played significant roles at linebacker, EDGE, safety, wide receiver, and tight end. His scouting report highlights his ability to pursue ball carriers, drop into coverage, and tackle effectively across the field.

As a junior, Rouse showed substantial growth and made notable contributions at the GHSA 4A level, being recognized as an active and instinctive player who can sidestep blockers with ease. Coaches view him as a potential game-changer with a high ceiling due to his multi-sport background and versatility in various defensive schemes.

Rouse is considering several schools but has not publicly disclosed which ones are in contention. Fans can follow his announcement live on social media, with updates available on his Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BraydenRouse8 and @brayden_rouse8.

This announcement marks a significant moment for both Rouse and the schools vying for his commitment, as he is predicted to be an impactful player at the collegiate level, potentially making a future impact in the NFL Draft.