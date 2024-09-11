Sports
Declan Rice Congratulates Harry Kane on Milestone Achievement
Declan Rice has expressed his congratulations to Harry Kane following the striker’s remarkable achievement of earning his 100th international cap for England.
This milestone was celebrated on the evening of England’s 2-0 victory over Finland in the Nations League, held at Wembley Stadium. The match saw Kane score both goals, helping the team secure their second win during the September international break.
After the match, Rice took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt message, posting a photo of himself with Kane and writing, “100 caps. Unbelievable.” This message reflects the respect and camaraderie shared among players representing the national team.
Kane also shared his feelings about reaching this milestone on his own Instagram, stating, “100 caps. Beyond what I dreamed as a kid. So proud and I loved being able to share it with my family.” His journey to this significant achievement has garnered support from fans and teammates alike.
In addition to congratulating Kane, Rice commented on the striker’s post, stating, “Congrats skip,” and included a red heart emoji, further demonstrating their bond as fellow players.
Unfortunately, both Rice and Kane will miss the upcoming North London Derby this Sunday, as Rice was shown a red card in the previous match against Brighton, leading to his suspension.
Recent Posts
- Emily in Paris’ Season 4 Part 2 Debuts on Netflix
- Chappell Roan Dazzles 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with Enchanting Performance
- Green Day Announce Australian Leg of The Saviors Tour
- RUOK Day Highlights Mental Health Challenges Amid Rising Cost of Living
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscription Closes with Overwhelming Demand
- Indian Semiconductor Stocks Surge Following Government Investment Plans
- BTS’ RM Reflects on Pressures and Personal Aspirations Amid Military Service
- Indiana Fever Set for Clash with Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Pluto TV to Launch New FAST News Channels Globally
- Investigation Underway for Suspected Murder-Suicide in Midlothian
- Angelina Jolie’s Timeless Travel Style Inspires Fall Fashion
- Australia Triumphs Over England in T20I Opener
- Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Oversubscribed Across Investor Segments
- Bowden Francis’ No-Hit Attempt Falls Short as Blue Jays Lose to Mets
- Trump Media Shares Plummet Following Debate
- Production Begins on ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel Starring Adam Sandler
- Deshaun Watson Strongly Denies New Sexual Assault Allegation
- Lee Miller Exhibition Opens at The Image Centre
- Declan Rice Congratulates Harry Kane on Milestone Achievement
- Demi Opens Up About Ketamine Therapy’s Impact on Marriage