Declan Rice Congratulates Harry Kane on Milestone Achievement

Declan Rice has expressed his congratulations to Harry Kane following the striker’s remarkable achievement of earning his 100th international cap for England.

This milestone was celebrated on the evening of England’s 2-0 victory over Finland in the Nations League, held at Wembley Stadium. The match saw Kane score both goals, helping the team secure their second win during the September international break.

After the match, Rice took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt message, posting a photo of himself with Kane and writing, “100 caps. Unbelievable.” This message reflects the respect and camaraderie shared among players representing the national team.

Kane also shared his feelings about reaching this milestone on his own Instagram, stating, “100 caps. Beyond what I dreamed as a kid. So proud and I loved being able to share it with my family.” His journey to this significant achievement has garnered support from fans and teammates alike.

In addition to congratulating Kane, Rice commented on the striker’s post, stating, “Congrats skip,” and included a red heart emoji, further demonstrating their bond as fellow players.

Unfortunately, both Rice and Kane will miss the upcoming North London Derby this Sunday, as Rice was shown a red card in the previous match against Brighton, leading to his suspension.