Declan Rice Unveils Photography Talent Through New Instagram Account

46 mins ago

Declan Rice Photography

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has unveiled his surprising second career as a photographer through a new Instagram account. The England international has captivated fans by sharing personal insights and snapshots of his experiences. Since joining Arsenal from West Ham last year, Rice has become a crucial player for both his club and the England national team, earning 60 caps with the Three Lions.

Rice has started a photography Instagram account under the handle @dr.jpg, where he shares behind-the-scenes photos taken during international duty. The bio, ‘Every photo taken by me,’ reflects his personal touch on the snapshots, including images of fellow England players like Noni Madueke with his first England cap, Harry Kane celebrating his 100th cap, and Trent Alexander-Arnold receiving his player of the match award.

In addition to his photography endeavors, Rice’s Instagram also features photos of him enjoying leisure time on the golf course. Despite his rising popularity in the photography world, Rice will not be playing in Arsenal’s upcoming clash due to an injury sustained against Norway. Nonetheless, his off-field activities have already gained him substantial attention, with his Instagram accumulating 38,800 followers a day after his first post.

Rice is not the only England star engaging with fans through new media. Jude Bellingham, another prominent player, has launched a YouTube series titled ‘Out of the Floodlights,’ aiming to provide fans with a deeper look into his career. Bellingham announced this new venture to his 36.5 million Instagram followers, unveiling a weekly episode starting from September 12, covering significant events such as the Champions League and the Euros.

Rachel Adams

