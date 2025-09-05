Entertainment
Dee Dee Davis Responds to Questions About Bernie Mac’s Death
LOS ANGELES, CA — Dee Dee Davis, known for her role as Bryana ‘Babygirl’ Thompkins on the iconic sitcom ‘The Bernie Mac Show,’ recently expressed her frustration with questions about the late comedian’s death.
In a live stream, a viewer asked Davis how Mac’s untimely passing impacted her. Davis replied sharply, asking, “Do you wanna know how a death affected me? How does death affect you? I’m sorry. Y’all be asking like the dumbest questions.”
Davis, now 29 and a mother of two, emphasized that she is no longer a child, saying, “I have to reiterate… My name is Dee Dee. Yes, I’m the little girl from the Bernie Mac Show. Also, I’m not little anymore.”
Continuing her statement, she pointed out that such questions about grief can feel disrespectful, stating, “I feel like that’s ignorant. I feel like that’s rude. I don’t sit here and be like, ‘How’d your grandma’s passing affect you?’”
After the incident, Davis took to Instagram, writing, “Really working on my responses, an insensitive question get an insensitive answer.” Her reflection highlights her desire for more thoughtful dialogue regarding Mac’s legacy.
Davis has consistently defended Mac’s memory. When criticized for her decisions, she commented, “And one thing we’re not gonna do is disrespect him, and talk about him turning in the grave, be respectful.”
Bernie Mac passed away on August 9, 2008, at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest. Aside from his sitcom, he had a successful film career, including roles in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ and ‘Transformers,’ and earned two Emmy nominations for ‘The Bernie Mac Show,’ which aired from 2001 to 2006. He married Rhonda McCullough in 1977, with whom he had a daughter.
