Deegan Wins Moto 1 Despite Injury at Spring Creek

Millville, Minnesota – In an exciting Round 7 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Spring Creek Motocross Park, Haiden Deegan captured the Moto 1 victory on July 12, 2025. Despite nursing an injured leg from a crash during Qualifying at RedBud, Deegan fought through pain to secure his first career moto win at Spring Creek.

“That was a really challenging moto mentally,” Deegan said after the race. “The pain is what it is. It was hurting, but I locked in and couldn’t let [Jo Shimoda] beat me.”

Early in the race, Deegan’s pace was affected by his injury, but he managed to retake the lead from Shimoda on Lap 14 after a brief struggle. Shimoda led in the middle stages but fell back, finishing second overall in the moto.

“I definitely have to work on my first couple of laps’ intensity speed,” Shimoda acknowledged after the race. “It was a good battle, but I couldn’t find an advantage today.”

In his final professional race, Jeremy Martin showcased his skills by earning the holeshot and finishing with a strong podium result. “I couldn’t say anything,” Martin reflected on the emotional beginning of his last lap. “I burst into tears, but I had to lock in for Moto 1.”

Other top finishers included Mikkel Haarup in fourth and Michael Mosiman rounding out the top five. Tom Vialle faced a challenging day, struggling with an early crash and finishing outside the top ten.

The race day atmosphere remained electric as fans rallied behind their favorite riders, especially for Martin, whose family owns the Spring Creek track.