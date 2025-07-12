Sports
Deegan Wins Moto 1 Despite Injury at Spring Creek
Millville, Minnesota – In an exciting Round 7 of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Spring Creek Motocross Park, Haiden Deegan captured the Moto 1 victory on July 12, 2025. Despite nursing an injured leg from a crash during Qualifying at RedBud, Deegan fought through pain to secure his first career moto win at Spring Creek.
“That was a really challenging moto mentally,” Deegan said after the race. “The pain is what it is. It was hurting, but I locked in and couldn’t let [Jo Shimoda] beat me.”
Early in the race, Deegan’s pace was affected by his injury, but he managed to retake the lead from Shimoda on Lap 14 after a brief struggle. Shimoda led in the middle stages but fell back, finishing second overall in the moto.
“I definitely have to work on my first couple of laps’ intensity speed,” Shimoda acknowledged after the race. “It was a good battle, but I couldn’t find an advantage today.”
In his final professional race, Jeremy Martin showcased his skills by earning the holeshot and finishing with a strong podium result. “I couldn’t say anything,” Martin reflected on the emotional beginning of his last lap. “I burst into tears, but I had to lock in for Moto 1.”
Other top finishers included Mikkel Haarup in fourth and Michael Mosiman rounding out the top five. Tom Vialle faced a challenging day, struggling with an early crash and finishing outside the top ten.
The race day atmosphere remained electric as fans rallied behind their favorite riders, especially for Martin, whose family owns the Spring Creek track.
Recent Posts
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week