Deep-Sea Mining Raises Environmental Concerns, Study Reveals

London, England – A recent study by researchers from the Natural History Museum in London has revealed that machines used for deep-sea mining may cause significant harm to ocean life. In the largest study of its kind, scientists found a 37% reduction in the number of animals in areas disturbed by mining compared to undisturbed regions in the Pacific Ocean.

During the research, which was commissioned by the deep-sea mining company The Metals Company, scientists discovered over 4,000 animals, 90% of which were previously unknown species. The investigation focused on the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, a remote area estimated to hold vast amounts of critical minerals needed for green technologies.

The researchers conducted biodiversity assessments two years prior to and two months following a mining test that involved driving machines along the seafloor for 80 kilometers. They specifically examined small creatures such as worms, sea spiders, and clams, finding a significant drop in both the number and diversity of species. Lead author Eva Stewart expressed concern about the impact of sediment extraction on these delicate ecosystems.

Dr. Guadalupe Bribiesca-Contreras from the National Oceanography Centre noted that pollution from mining operations could threaten even resilient species, while Dr. Adrian Glover indicated that the findings show current mining technologies may be too harmful for large-scale operations.

With many countries debating the ethics of deep-sea mining, experts warn that the potential risks to marine biodiversity are too great. The International Seabed Authority, the governing body for international waters, has not yet approved commercial mining, and several nations have called for a moratorium on the practice.

As discussions continue, researchers stress the urgency of studying these ecosystems to ensure informed decisions are made about the future of deep-sea mining.