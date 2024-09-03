Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Share Heartwarming Maternity Photoshoot Amidst Pregnancy Speculations

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the prominent Bollywood couple, have recently captured the attention of social media with a series of stunning black-and-white maternity photographs. The couple is expecting their first child this month, and their announcement has elicited enormous public interest.

Shortly after the couple shared their maternity shoot on social media, the post quickly gained popularity, amassing close to two million views within hours. The photographs, showcasing Padukone’s glowing demeanor and baby bump, have drawn admiration from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Despite the joyful announcement of their impending parenthood, Padukone faced considerable online trolling and speculation regarding the authenticity of her pregnancy. Some users suggested that she was using a prosthetic belly to deceive the public about her pregnancy status.

The scrutiny intensified following her appearance at the 77th BAFTA Awards in February, where her choice of attire raised questions about her condition. However, the recent maternity shoot serves as a counter to these accusations, providing a visual testament to her pregnancy.

Throughout her pregnancy journey, Padukone has continued to face criticism and harsh comments online, a reality many female celebrities endure. This highlights a concerning trend where women in the public eye are often subjected to intense scrutiny regarding their bodies and personal lives.

In the aftermath of the photoshoot, Padukone’s supporters were quick to defend her against the trolls, flooding the comment section with positive messages and affirmations of her pregnancy.