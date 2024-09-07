Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Arrive at Hospital Ahead of Baby’s Birth
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted arriving at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on September 7, 2024. The couple’s visit to the hospital has raised speculation among fans about the potential arrival of their first child.
As they arrived in their vehicle, the couple maintained a low profile, avoiding public exposure while surrounded by eager paparazzi. Family members of Ranveer Singh were also seen entering the hospital shortly after the couple’s arrival.
Currently, it remains unclear whether Deepika is at the hospital for a routine check-up or is being admitted for childbirth. Their visit follows a trip to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, where the couple sought blessings the day before Ganesh Chaturthi.
Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy in February, sharing the news via an Instagram post that included a heartwarming image of baby shoes and clothing, with the caption “September 2024.” This announcement elicited enthusiastic congratulations from fans eagerly anticipating the couple’s new chapter.
In 2018, Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a scenic wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Reports suggest that Deepika plans to take maternity leave until March 2025, after which she intends to resume filming, including work on a sequel of Kalki alongside prominent actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
In an exciting turn for fans, the couple is set to appear together on screen this Diwali in Rohit Shetty‘s ensemble cop drama. Ranveer Singh will reprise his role as Simmba, while Deepika is anticipated to be introduced as Lady Singham, sharing the screen with other stars including Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor.
