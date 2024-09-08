Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl

In exciting news from the film industry, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially become parents to a baby girl. The couple shared the joyful announcement via their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday, September 8, 2024.

Following the news, many friends and colleagues from the industry extended their congratulations in the comments section of their post. Alia Bhatt expressed her joy with a series of emoticons, including red hearts and congratulatory faces, while Priyanka Chopra, who starred alongside the couple in Bajirao Mastani, commented with heartfelt wishes.

Kareena Kapoor also joined in the celebrations, posting a message that read, “Congratulations mommy and daddy” along with red heart emoticons, sending blessings for their little angel from her own family.

Reports indicate that Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter was born at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple shared a simple yet touching image on Instagram, which displayed a white background with the text, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer.”

Earlier this year, in February, Deepika and Ranveer publicly announced their pregnancy, revealing that they expected their baby to arrive in September. On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD, where she portrayed a character named SU-M80, a pregnant test subject, during the shooting of the climax scene.

Looking ahead, both actors are set to appear together in the upcoming film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is scheduled for release during the festive season of Diwali in 2024, and it also features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.