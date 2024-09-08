Entertainment
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Welcome Baby Girl
In exciting news from the film industry, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially become parents to a baby girl. The couple shared the joyful announcement via their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday, September 8, 2024.
Following the news, many friends and colleagues from the industry extended their congratulations in the comments section of their post. Alia Bhatt expressed her joy with a series of emoticons, including red hearts and congratulatory faces, while Priyanka Chopra, who starred alongside the couple in Bajirao Mastani, commented with heartfelt wishes.
Kareena Kapoor also joined in the celebrations, posting a message that read, “Congratulations mommy and daddy” along with red heart emoticons, sending blessings for their little angel from her own family.
Reports indicate that Deepika and Ranveer’s daughter was born at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The couple shared a simple yet touching image on Instagram, which displayed a white background with the text, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer.”
Earlier this year, in February, Deepika and Ranveer publicly announced their pregnancy, revealing that they expected their baby to arrive in September. On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD, where she portrayed a character named SU-M80, a pregnant test subject, during the shooting of the climax scene.
Looking ahead, both actors are set to appear together in the upcoming film Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film is scheduled for release during the festive season of Diwali in 2024, and it also features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.
Recent Posts
- Tolins Tyres IPO Receives Strong Response from Investors
- India Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox
- Kross IPO Opens for Subscription Today with Positive Analyst Ratings
- Bruce Willis Seen Amid Health Challenges
- Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford Meet After Lions’ Overtime Victory Over Rams
- Newcastle Knights Raise Over $500,000 for Local Charities
- Upcoming Streaming Releases: New Movies, Music, and Shows to Watch
- Bajaj Housing Finance Launches Initial Public Offering
- New Zealand and Afghanistan Set to Face Off in Historic Test Match
- Access Denied: IP Address Blacklisted from Hollywood PQ
- Bailey Smith Requests Trade from Western Bulldogs
- Seattle Seahawks Secures Victory Over Denver Broncos in Season Opener
- Houston Texans Triumph Over Indianapolis Colts in Season Opener
- Aaron Rodgers Set to Make Season Debut Against 49ers
- India Records Suspected Mpox Case in Recent Traveler
- Costeen Hatzi: Carving Her Own Identity in the Spotlight
- Saints Dominate Panthers in Season Opener
- R U OK? Day Promotes Year-Round Mental Health Conversations
- Dallas Cowboys Face Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 1 Matchup
- The Killers Announce 20th Anniversary Tour in Australia