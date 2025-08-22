DeepIntent Launches HealthFirst FAST for Healthcare Advertisers

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DeepIntent, a leading healthcare advertising platform, has announced its new HealthFirst™ FAST (Free Ad Supported Streaming TV) Package. This innovative solution aims to provide healthcare advertisers with scalable access to verified patients and providers through top streaming platforms like LG Ad Solutions and Pluto TV.

Chris Paquette, Founder and CEO of DeepIntent, stated, “As healthcare audiences evolve how and where they consume media, advertisers need to optimize their investments in real time across premium channels to achieve health and business outcomes.” The new FAST offering facilitates real-time access to specialized audiences in a secure and transparent environment.

According to research from EMARKETER, FAST represents one of the fastest-growing channels in streaming, with time spent on these platforms projected to double compared to over-the-top (OTT) services this year. Analysis from DeepIntent reveals that 77% of healthcare providers can be reached via FAST, significantly higher than the 34.6% reach of the general population.

The HealthFirst™ FAST package offers premium inventory from reputable publishers and focuses on verified healthcare audiences, easy activation, and real-world result optimization. Christo Owen, SVP of Partnerships at Paramount Advertising, remarked, “Pluto TV has built a best-in-class streaming environment, and DeepIntent’s new FAST package enhances this by bringing advanced audience targeting for healthcare audiences. Our expanded partnership allows brands to run campaigns that resonate with viewers on the largest screens in their homes.”

DeepIntent’s offering meets strict performance and compliance standards for pharmaceutical advertisers, emphasizing measurable and addressable media. Kristy Quagliariello, VP of Programmatic Media at Klick Health, added, “As pharma marketers shift budgets beyond traditional channels, we’ve noticed exceptional reach through Connected TV. DeepIntent’s new turnkey FAST inventory solution enhances our ability to connect with both healthcare professionals and patient audiences across the CTV landscape.”

The new DeepIntent HealthFirst™ FAST Package is now available for activation within the DeepIntent demand-side platform (DSP).