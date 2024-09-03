Deepthi Jeevanji Wins Bronze at Paris 2024 Paralympics

Deepthi Jeevanji secured the bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics held on September 3, 2024. She completed the race with a time of 55.82 seconds.

The reigning world champion was close to achieving a silver medal, but Turkey’s Aysel Onder, who broke Deepthi’s world record in the heats, overtook her with a time of 55.23 seconds. Ukraine’s Yuliia Shuliar took home the gold medal, finishing the race in 55.16 seconds.

The T20 classification is specifically for athletes with intellectual impairment. Deepthi’s accomplishment makes her the second Indian athlete after Preethi Pal to win a medal in a track event at the Paralympic Games.

Preethi Pal previously clinched bronze in the women’s 100m T35 and 200m T35 events, becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to achieve multiple medals at the Paralympics. Overall, India has secured 16 medals at the ongoing edition of the games, which includes three gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals.