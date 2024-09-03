Connect with us

Sports

Deepthi Jeevanji Wins Bronze at Paris 2024 Paralympics

Published

19 hours ago

on

Deepthi Jeevanji Paralympics 2024

Deepthi Jeevanji secured the bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 final at the Paris 2024 Paralympics held on September 3, 2024. She completed the race with a time of 55.82 seconds.

The reigning world champion was close to achieving a silver medal, but Turkey’s Aysel Onder, who broke Deepthi’s world record in the heats, overtook her with a time of 55.23 seconds. Ukraine’s Yuliia Shuliar took home the gold medal, finishing the race in 55.16 seconds.

The T20 classification is specifically for athletes with intellectual impairment. Deepthi’s accomplishment makes her the second Indian athlete after Preethi Pal to win a medal in a track event at the Paralympic Games.

Preethi Pal previously clinched bronze in the women’s 100m T35 and 200m T35 events, becoming the first Indian woman track and field athlete to achieve multiple medals at the Paralympics. Overall, India has secured 16 medals at the ongoing edition of the games, which includes three gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.