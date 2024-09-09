Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Urges Residents of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to Join India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to unite with India, emphasizing that the Indian government considers them as part of the nation, unlike Pakistan which regards them as foreigners.

During an election rally held in the Ramban district, Singh referenced a recent affidavit presented by a Pakistani government lawyer, which stated that people living in PoK are described as ‘foreigners.’ He asserted that India does not share this viewpoint, emphasizing, ‘They are our people. Let them come and join us.’

The Defence Minister highlighted the significant transformation in the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. He stated that this change has led to greater opportunities for youth in the region, allowing them to engage in educational pursuits, such as using laptops and computers instead of resorting to violence.

Singh indicated that the development seen in Jammu and Kashmir would be so compelling that individuals in PoK would prefer to be part of India rather than remain under Pakistani governance.

The concept of PoK has been a long-standing issue between India and Pakistan, stemming from territorial disputes that date back to the Partition in 1947. PoK encompasses an area of approximately 13,297 square kilometers and is currently under Pakistani control.

In a recent statement, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s position regarding PoK, stating, ‘PoK was, is, and will always be part of India.’

Rajnath Singh has previously expressed that India would not abandon its claims over PoK and believes that development in the Indian-administered regions will encourage the residents of PoK to seek a connection with India.