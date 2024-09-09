Politics
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Urges Residents of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to Join India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called upon residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to unite with India, emphasizing that the Indian government considers them as part of the nation, unlike Pakistan which regards them as foreigners.
During an election rally held in the Ramban district, Singh referenced a recent affidavit presented by a Pakistani government lawyer, which stated that people living in PoK are described as ‘foreigners.’ He asserted that India does not share this viewpoint, emphasizing, ‘They are our people. Let them come and join us.’
The Defence Minister highlighted the significant transformation in the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. He stated that this change has led to greater opportunities for youth in the region, allowing them to engage in educational pursuits, such as using laptops and computers instead of resorting to violence.
Singh indicated that the development seen in Jammu and Kashmir would be so compelling that individuals in PoK would prefer to be part of India rather than remain under Pakistani governance.
The concept of PoK has been a long-standing issue between India and Pakistan, stemming from territorial disputes that date back to the Partition in 1947. PoK encompasses an area of approximately 13,297 square kilometers and is currently under Pakistani control.
In a recent statement, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s position regarding PoK, stating, ‘PoK was, is, and will always be part of India.’
Rajnath Singh has previously expressed that India would not abandon its claims over PoK and believes that development in the Indian-administered regions will encourage the residents of PoK to seek a connection with India.
Recent Posts
- Martin Ødegaard Doubtful for North London Derby Following Injury
- Massive Brush Fire Erupts in Trabuco Canyon, Prompting Evacuations
- Karnataka High Court Hears Petition Against CM Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Scam
- Nimmitabel Residents Unite Against Local Serial Pest
- Brandon Aiyuk’s Near Trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers Season Opener Against Jets
- Jannik Sinner Claims First U.S. Open Title in Historic Victory
- A Sequel to ‘The Goonies’ is Officially in Development
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers’ Home Opener Against Jets
- Apple Unveils Innovative AirPods Lineup with Groundbreaking Features
- Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Faces Delisting from Nasdaq
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over Hosting Duties on Wheel of Fortune
- Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery
- Social Security Benefits: How Long They Last in Different States
- End of Tornado Warnings in Niagara Region
- Google Maps Enhances Disney Bus Transportation Experience
- Apple Unveils the Thinnest and Most Advanced Apple Watch Series 10
- Nik Rokahr and Callan England Jointly Awarded Sandover Medal in WAFL
- Jermain Defoe Spotted with Mystery Woman at Hertfordshire Golf Club