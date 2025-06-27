Defense Department Cuts Key Satellite Program for Hurricane Forecasting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Defense has unexpectedly announced the discontinuation of a satellite program vital for hurricane forecasting. This decision comes at a time when meteorologists anticipate an active Atlantic hurricane season.

The satellites in question are part of the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program. They provide essential real-time imagery and data that help hurricane forecasters track storms, especially during nighttime hours.

James Franklin, former chief of the National Hurricane Center, expressed concern about this move. “Things are being taken away all across the forecasting enterprise,” he said. Franklin warned that the loss of this particular program will likely lead to delays in recognizing when storms begin to strengthen.

“It’ll result in delays in forecasts of rapid intensification,” he added. “Often, the first clue that you’re going to have rapid intensification is this imagery.”

With the Atlantic hurricane season ramping up, experts worry that reduced access to satellite data could hinder timely and accurate weather forecasts, leaving communities vulnerable to devastating storms.