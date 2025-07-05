Defense Department Cuts Satellite Data Affecting Hurricane Research

ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Defense announced last week that it would halt the transmission of critical satellite data used by the National Hurricane Center to track storms. This decision has raised concerns among hurricane researchers about its impact on forecasting accuracy during the ongoing hurricane season.

The Pentagon had initially planned to cut off data from military-run satellites on June 30 but later pushed this date to July 31 following backlash from meteorologists. Experts argue that this ‘permanent’ data cutoff will hinder their ability to obtain essential information regarding hurricane behavior.

Jill Trepanier, a hurricane climatologist and chair of Louisiana State University’s department of geography and anthropology, expressed concern saying, “It’s just going to make researchers have to work even harder to get to the results.”

The three satellites involved, launched between 2003 and 2009, possess unique tools that can capture images beneath cloud cover, allowing forecasters to observe vital weather conditions, including tropical cyclones. They provide microwave images over a wide area every day, tracking phenomena such as severe thunderstorms and dust storms.

The Navy confirmed the data cutoff, noting that the satellite program is scheduled to end in September 2026. Meanwhile, the Space Force stated that Defense Department users will still receive operational data from these satellites.

Experts like John Morales, a seasoned TV meteorologist, have criticized the administration’s handling of science budgets, stating, “We’re back to tracking hurricanes like it’s 1999. Except this isn’t a party. And people could die.” Michael Lowry, a hurricane specialist, warned that the change will significantly degrade hurricane forecasts, affecting millions living in vulnerable coastal areas.

The loss of this satellite data is particularly troubling as hurricane season began in June. As storms develop, the ability to monitor conditions quickly is crucial. Trepanier noted that the satellites help researchers track the rapid intensification of hurricanes, which has become increasingly vital in today’s climate.

At the same time, hurricanes like a tropical storm expected near Mexico’s Pacific coastline are forming, indicating that timely and accurate information is more important than ever. The area’s regional weather is under scrutiny as these storms can significantly impact coastal communities.