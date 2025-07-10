Deftones Announce New Album and Release Lead Single ‘My Mind Is a Mountain’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Deftones have announced their highly anticipated 10th studio album, titled private music, set to release on August 22. The band also unveiled its lead single, “My Mind Is a Mountain,” on July 10, marking their first new music in five years.

The new song features a fast tempo and harmonies reminiscent of the band’s classic tracks. Teasers were shared on Deftones’ social media leading up to the release.

According to a press release, the album was recorded across various locations in California, including Malibu and Joshua Tree, as well as Nashville. Producer Nick Raskulinecz, who previously collaborated with the band on their earlier albums Diamond Eyes and Koi No Yokan, returned to help with this project, following their 2020 album Ohms.

Since their iconic release of White Pony in 2000, Deftones have achieved six top 10 albums. Earlier this year, the band kicked off a North American headline tour with significant performances, including stops at Madison Square Garden in New York and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Their next round of performances will coincide with the release of private music starting in Vancouver, B.C.

The tracklist for the upcoming album includes: “my mind is a mountain,” “locked club,” “ecdysis,” “infinite source,” “souvenir,” “cXz,” “i think about you all the time,” “milk of the madonna,” “cut hands,” “~metal dream,” and “departing the body.”