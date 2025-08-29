Deion Sanders Names Kaidon Salter Starting Quarterback for Colorado Buffaloes

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders, head coach of the University of Colorado football team, announced Tuesday that Kaidon Salter will be the starting quarterback for the Buffaloes’ 2025 season opener against Georgia Tech on Friday night.

Sanders praised Salter, saying, “The kid has a ton of experience, dual threat, can throw the heck out of the ball as well. He’s the guy at this point.” The announcement comes as Salter competes with freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who may also get some playing time.

Salter, 22, is a senior transfer from Liberty University, where he had a successful stint as the team’s starting quarterback. In his last full season at Liberty, he completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 2,876 yards, throwing 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions while rushing for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Despite a promising start, Liberty struggled during the 2024 season, finishing with a 8-4 record after an impressive 13-1 season the year prior. Salter’s performance dipped, but he remains confident heading into his new role with the Buffaloes.

Salter replaces Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son, who was the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback for the last two seasons before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Shedeur was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year last season.

Salter brings a dual-threat capability to the team, a contrast from Shedeur Sanders’s style, which focused more on passing. This change may help the Buffaloes as they adapt to new offensive strategies due to significant losses in talent to the NFL.

Colorado’s roster has seen departures from key players like wide receiver Travis Hunter, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and others. Coach Sanders has expressed confidence in Salter’s abilities and asserts that the team will adapt under his leadership.