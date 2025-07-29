Deion Sanders Shares Health Update, Confirms Relationship with Karrueche Tran

BOULDER, Colo. – Deion Sanders, the head football coach at the University of Colorado, revealed that he successfully underwent surgery to remove his bladder due to a cancerous tumor. During an emotional address at the Touchdown Club in the Dal Ward Athletic Center, Sanders, 57, confirmed there are no traces of cancer and he aims to continue coaching this season.

Accompanied by Dr. Janet Kukreja, director of urological oncology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, Sanders shared insights into his health struggles. “It was dynamic. It was tough. It wasn’t a cakewalk. It wasn’t easy,” he said, noting he lost around 25 pounds during the ordeal. “That was a fight, but we made it,” Sanders added.

Following his surgery announcement, Sanders uploaded a YouTube video documenting his experience, including support from actress Karrueche Tran, 37. During a poignant moment in the video, Tran can be seen in tears, explaining, “We are dealing with bladder cancer and we’re here to fully remove the bladder.” She held Sanders’ hand as he was wheeled into the operating room, demonstrating her emotional support.

Rumors of a relationship between Sanders and Tran began in February when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Karrueche previously worked on a project produced by Sanders’ ex-fiancée, Tracey Edmonds, which likely brought them together. Sources have indicated that Sanders’ ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, supports their relationship. Chambers shares two children with Sanders: Deiondra, 32, and Deion Sanders Jr., 31. He has three other children—Shelomi, Shedeur, and Shilo—with ex-wife Pilar Sanders.

The football community and fans have expressed their excitement for Sanders as he focuses on both his health and personal life moving forward.