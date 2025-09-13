Deion Sanders to Start Third-String QB Ryan Staub Against Houston

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado coach Deion Sanders has named Ryan Staub the starting quarterback for Friday’s game against Houston. This decision comes after Staub, who was recently third on the depth chart, impressed coaches in practice and during a previous game.

Staub, a junior, will lead the Buffaloes, who are currently 1-1. In a 31-7 win over Delaware, Staub completed 7 of 10 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns, marking a significant performance that pushed him ahead of two other quarterbacks: senior transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian Lewis.

“That’s the goal. I don’t want to play musical chairs with quarterbacks,” Sanders said at a news conference Wednesday. “Why would I want to come to the game and do that?”

Historically, Sanders has been known for his impatience regarding offensive strategy. During his coaching career, he has frequently changed offensive coordinators mid-season when results do not meet expectations.

After a 27-20 loss to Georgia Tech, Sanders opened up the quarterback competition, allowing each of his three quarterbacks to showcase their skills against Delaware. Staub’s ascension reflects Sanders’ commitment to meritocracy and winning.

“When the play breaks down, come on, man, what you got? I feel like a quarterback has to make three plays on his own a game,” Sanders explained, highlighting Staub’s capability to adapt during plays.

Despite being a relatively unknown option, Staub’s consistency in practice and leadership has gained him the respect of both coaches and teammates. “Staub did what we expected him to do,” Sanders said. “We were thankful and appreciative and happy for him. He seized the moment.”

Sanders’s decision to go with Staub may change the trajectory of Colorado’s season. Although Lewis was expected to be the future star, Staub’s performance may alter this expectation.

Sanders emphasized that selecting players based on performance is the standard at Colorado. “It’s how we’re going to do things here. And that’s going to be it,” he stated. “I’m not getting ready to baby you. I’m not built like that.”

The Buffaloes will face Houston, which enters the game with a record of 2-0, making this a pivotal matchup for both teams.