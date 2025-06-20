Dejounte Murray Reflects on Popovich’s Life-Changing Support

San Antonio, Texas — Former NBA player Dejounte Murray shared emotional insights about his relationship with coach Gregg Popovich during his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. Murray revealed details in an episode of The Pivot Podcast that touched on Popovich’s profound support during a personal family crisis.

In 2016, while navigating his first year in the league, Murray faced a tough challenge when his mother was shot. Despite the severity of the situation, Popovich stepped in to help without letting Murray know initially. “He tried to move my mom to San Antonio with his own money after she got shot,” Murray said. “He called her himself — without me knowing until after the fact.”

This act exemplified Popovich’s character, showing that he cared deeply about Murray’s well-being, not just as a player but as a person. Murray contrasted this with his own father, who did not provide the same level of support when needed. “I had my own father, when I got hurt, text me that somebody else was taking my spot,” Murray shared.

Reflecting on his journey from the streets of Seattle to professional basketball, Murray highlighted how the trials he faced, including his mother’s injury, shaped his resolve. “Pop didn’t want me to go to Seattle. That was a man who wanted me to reach my full potential in life first—then as a basketball player,” he recalled.

As Murray continues his career with the New Orleans Pelicans, he acknowledges that the lessons and emotional support from Popovich will last far beyond his time in the NBA. “My kids need me. The youth need me,” he said, emphasizing the responsibility he feels to be a role model, echoing the influence Popovich had on him.

Popovich, who recently stepped down from coaching but remains with the Spurs as President of Basketball Operations, defined his legacy not only through championships but also by impacting the lives of players like Murray.