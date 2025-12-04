Delaware County Exxon Sells $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lucky player hit the jackpot by purchasing a $1 Million Moneybag Crossword Scratch-Off ticket at an Exxon station in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County.

The ticket, which costs $20, won the player a grand prize of $1 million. According to a press release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a local Exxon on [insert date here].

The Lottery encourages players to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and to contact them at 800-692-7482 to claim their prize. “$1 Million Moneybag Crossword is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million,” the release stated. Players can find more information on the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading their official app.

The Exxon station that sold the winning ticket will receive a $5,000 bonus for the sale. The identity of the ticket’s purchaser remains unknown.

It is important for players to note that all scratch-off game prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, which can be found at palottery.com. Lottery authorities stress that winning tickets are distributed randomly and that retailers do not know where the winning tickets will be sold until a prize is claimed.