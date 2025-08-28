Delaware and Delaware State Set for Final Meeting in College Football

Newark, Delaware – The University of Delaware and Delaware State University will meet for the 12th and potentially final time in college football on Thursday night. Both teams are looking to redefine their identities as they enter this pivotal matchup.

This is the University of Delaware’s first game as an official member of the Football Bowl Subdivision, with expanded resources including 22 new scholarships. The Blue Hens aim to enhance their competitive standing in the higher echelon of college football.

Delaware State, under the leadership of new head coach DeSean Jackson, hopes to reignite a program that has struggled to gain national relevance since their first matchup against Delaware in the 2007 FCS playoffs. Jackson, a former NFL wide receiver, aims to channel his energy into rebuilding the Hornets.

The history of this rivalry has not been balanced; Delaware has dominated, winning every game by at least 10 points during the last 11 encounters, and Delaware State has failed to score more than 14 points in their last seven meetings.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming game, Delaware is favored to win by 31.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s worth noting that Delaware law prohibits betting on college teams in the state.

Finlan Brose, a graduate offensive lineman from Delaware, emphasized the importance of making an impact in their first year at FBS. “First year FBS, what a great opportunity for us to plant our moment on FBS football and bring Delaware Football to light,” he said.

Uncertainty looms over what Delaware State will bring into the game. Coach Jackson has limited experience, serving previously as an assistant coach at Woodrow Wilson High School in California. He inherits a team that secured only two wins over the last two seasons, raising questions about their potential performance.

The quarterback situation is also in flux, as Marqui Adams faces competition from transfers Kaiden Bennett of Sacramento State and Jayden Sauray from Maryland. The team’s roster features players from 21 states, including 21 from California, along with international talents from England, Italy, Curacao, and Sweden.

Delaware head coach Ryan Carty acknowledged the challenges presented by a new coach and unfamiliar opponents. “You’re not sure what you’re going to get,” Carty stated, reflecting on the unpredictability of opening games against new coaching staff.

This matchup may mark a significant turning point, as Delaware’s transition to FBS nullified a previous six-year agreement to face Delaware State in 2024 and 2025, alongside multiple games in Newark. The lone prior trip to Dover occurred during the COVID-altered spring season in April 2021 and aired on ESPN2.

Looking ahead, the scheduling outlook for both teams could hinge on this Thursday’s game and the emerging dynamics of their programs under new leadership.