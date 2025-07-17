Delaware State Fair Returns with Music and Fun from July 17-26

Harrington, Delaware — The 106th Delaware State Fair opens its gates for ten days of entertainment from July 17 to July 26. This year’s theme, “Kick Up Some Fun,” invites fairgoers to enjoy concerts, rides, and delicious food.

High-profile artists will perform, including country star Riley Green, gospel singer CeCe Winans, and hip-hop artist T.I. Other shows and events will take place throughout the fair, ensuring plenty of entertainment for everyone.

Attendees can explore livestock exhibits, enjoy carnival rides, and savor mouthwatering fair food from new vendors. Some highlights include a fresh watermelon stand and a local favorite cheesesteak vendor known for its delicious offerings.

Additionally, the fair will feature live performances from up-and-coming Nashville artists. Jess, a rising star with a strong voice and rock ‘n’ roll energy, will perform daily at Hertrich Plaza at 6 and 8 p.m. Calvert, also a growing name in country music, is scheduled to perform at 7 and 9 p.m.

In an effort to give back to the community, fairgoers can donate five non-perishable Food Lion brand items for free gate admission. The fair also offers free entry for seniors aged 60 and older, military personnel with ID, and kids 12 and younger. Special kids’ activities will be available daily.

As the fair continues, visitors can expect new attractions, including racing corgis and world-class canine performances. Each day, fairgoers can watch these entertaining pups perform tricks and stunts with professional trainers.

The Delaware State Fair takes place at 18500 S. Dupont Highway in Harrington, making it accessible for everyone in the region. For more information on events and ticket prices, check the official Delaware State Fair website.