Delays Push Grand Theft Auto 6 Release to November 2026

San Diego, California — Rockstar Games has officially delayed the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto 6 to November 19, 2026. This change comes after an earlier push from its original release window in 2025 to May 2026.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait,” Rockstar said in a statement. The company assured fans that the extra months would enable them to deliver the quality players expect. “The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team,” they added.

This delay marks a significant moment for Rockstar, as fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the sequel to Grand Theft Auto V since its announcement back in December 2023. The absence of GTA 6 has left a noticeable gap in the gaming industry, with many fans relying on updates for Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online.

Industry analysts believe that May 2026, the earlier date, was chosen strategically. Other video game publishers were advised to avoid releasing their titles around that time. Currently, the month appears to have few conflicts, with only a handful of games tentatively scheduled.

However, further disappointment arrived in November when Rockstar announced the new date of November 2026. The gaming community reflects on how a 2025 release might have changed the industry landscape, particularly during a month when hardware spending fell by 27%, the lowest in nearly two decades.

Adding to the uncertainty, approximately 40 employees were reportedly let go from Rockstar for leaking company secrets, which some insiders said has hurt morale within the studio.

As the release date for Grand Theft Auto 6 approaches, players and industry experts alike remain hopeful. Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed confidence in the new date, stating, “That’s why we set it.” The anticipation surrounding the game, which has already garnered back-to-back Most Anticipated Game awards at The Game Awards, continues to build as developers promise to exceed expectations.