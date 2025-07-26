Delco Native Joe Sperone to Pitch at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Joe Sperone, a local baseball player from Broomall, will make his dream come true by pitching at Citizens Bank Park this weekend. Sperone, 23, is a member of the Texas Tailgaters, facing off against the Savannah Bananas in two sold-out games on Saturday and Sunday.

Sperone’s journey to this moment has not been easy. After graduating from West Chester University and playing for the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, he thought his baseball career was over. He was working at a mortgage brokerage last year when the Savannah Bananas offered him a chance to join their team.

“It’s going to be surreal,” Sperone said. “Ever since I was young, it was always a dream to play in sold-out MLB stadiums, especially Citizens Bank Park.” His father, John, who is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 cancer, will be in attendance, along with other family members and friends, to support him.

The Savannah Bananas are known for their entertaining “Banana Ball,” a mixture of baseball and lively performances aimed at enhancing the fan experience. “Go, Savannah Bananas,” shouted 8-year-old Clark, a fan attending with his family, as they were surprised with tickets.

Sperone acknowledges the significance of his performance this weekend. “This is for my dad, for all the support he’s given me. If I can keep chasing my dream, maybe it will inspire him too,” Sperone said, referring to his father’s health challenges.

While both games are sold out, fans who can’t attend will still have the opportunity to catch the action on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+.