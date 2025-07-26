Sports
Delco Native Joe Sperone to Pitch at Citizens Bank Park
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — Joe Sperone, a local baseball player from Broomall, will make his dream come true by pitching at Citizens Bank Park this weekend. Sperone, 23, is a member of the Texas Tailgaters, facing off against the Savannah Bananas in two sold-out games on Saturday and Sunday.
Sperone’s journey to this moment has not been easy. After graduating from West Chester University and playing for the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, he thought his baseball career was over. He was working at a mortgage brokerage last year when the Savannah Bananas offered him a chance to join their team.
“It’s going to be surreal,” Sperone said. “Ever since I was young, it was always a dream to play in sold-out MLB stadiums, especially Citizens Bank Park.” His father, John, who is undergoing treatment for Stage 4 cancer, will be in attendance, along with other family members and friends, to support him.
The Savannah Bananas are known for their entertaining “Banana Ball,” a mixture of baseball and lively performances aimed at enhancing the fan experience. “Go, Savannah Bananas,” shouted 8-year-old Clark, a fan attending with his family, as they were surprised with tickets.
Sperone acknowledges the significance of his performance this weekend. “This is for my dad, for all the support he’s given me. If I can keep chasing my dream, maybe it will inspire him too,” Sperone said, referring to his father’s health challenges.
While both games are sold out, fans who can’t attend will still have the opportunity to catch the action on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+.
Recent Posts
- Manchester United Draws 0-0 in Pre-season Opener Against Leeds United
- Seattle Sounders Face Atlanta United in Key MLS Matchup
- Charlotte FC Hosts Toronto FC in Eastern Conference Clash
- Cienciano Faces Universitario in Crucial Clausura Clash
- Peacemaker’s New Season Features Terrifying Monster on HBO Max
- Philadelphia Union Set for Exciting Match Against Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Faces D.C. United Amid Crisis Before Key Matchup
- Aitana’s Exclusive Pop-Up Event Comes to Madrid This July
- Inter Miami Hosts FC Cincinnati in Crucial Eastern Conference Clash
- Manchester United Kicks Off Premier League Summer Series in New Jersey
- Brittany Force Sets Top Fuel Speed Record at NHRA Seattle
- Sparks Face Liberty in Crucial WNBA Showdown at Barclays Center
- Chris Gotterup Shines at 3M Open After Recent Triumphs
- Fantastic Four: First Steps Aims for $230 Million Global Opening
- Cibolo and Schertz Begin Major Roadway Projects This Summer
- Future of Red Dead Redemption 3 in Jeopardy Amid GTA 6 Delays
- Municipal and Aurora Clash in Historic Apertura Match
- Mirassol’s Edson Scores Early Against Vitória in Série B Match
- Patton Kizzire Scores Miracle Birdie at 2025 3M Open
- Bad Bunny Concert Series Welcomes Soccer Stars in Puerto Rico