Dele Alli Leaves Como After Just 10 Minutes of Play

Como, Italy – Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Dele Alli has severed ties with Como after only ten minutes of playtime, the Serie A club announced on Monday.

Alli, 29, joined Como in January on an 18-month contract but made just one appearance for the team. He received a straight red card during a match against AC Milan in March, marking an unfortunate start to his time in Italy.

In recent years, the former England international has faced numerous injury issues, limiting his competitive play since 2023. The club statement confirmed, “Como 1907 and Dele Alli have agreed to the mutual termination of their contract.”

Both sides noted that this decision came as Alli sought regular playing time and was not included in Como’s immediate plans. They agreed that parting ways before the transfer window closed was in the best interests of all involved.

Alli’s departure highlights the ongoing challenges he has faced in reviving his career following a turbulent period.