Sports
Dele Alli Leaves Como After Just 10 Minutes of Play
Como, Italy – Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton midfielder Dele Alli has severed ties with Como after only ten minutes of playtime, the Serie A club announced on Monday.
Alli, 29, joined Como in January on an 18-month contract but made just one appearance for the team. He received a straight red card during a match against AC Milan in March, marking an unfortunate start to his time in Italy.
In recent years, the former England international has faced numerous injury issues, limiting his competitive play since 2023. The club statement confirmed, “Como 1907 and Dele Alli have agreed to the mutual termination of their contract.”
Both sides noted that this decision came as Alli sought regular playing time and was not included in Como’s immediate plans. They agreed that parting ways before the transfer window closed was in the best interests of all involved.
Alli’s departure highlights the ongoing challenges he has faced in reviving his career following a turbulent period.
Recent Posts
- Howard Stern’s Show: Cancellation Rumors and Upcoming Announcement Stirs Speculation
- Helldivers 2 Expands with ‘Into the Unjust’ Update and Dust Devils Warbond
- Costco Implements Exclusive Shopping Hours for Executive Members Starting September 1
- Dele Alli Leaves Como After Just 10 Minutes of Play
- Dexter: Revisiting the Controversial Seasons 5 to 8
- Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford Set for Historic Boxing Clash
- What to Watch on Netflix This September 2025
- WNBA Playoff Race Intensifies as Regular Season Nears End
- Walter Family Returns for Season 3 Production Before Season 2 Premiere
- NYT Connections Puzzle Challenges Players with Poetry and Sports
- Heidi Klum and Leni’s Stunning Gowns Dazzle at Venice Film Festival
- Sparks Seek Playoff Hope vs. Storm in Pivotal Matchup
- Labor Day 2025: President Trump Pushes for American Worker Revival
- Arizona Lottery Offers Big Jackpot Opportunities to Players
- Costco Starts Controversial Membership Shopping Policy on Labor Day
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $1.1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1.1 Billion Following August Draw
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.1 Billion After Three-Month Drought
- SWAT Team Responds to Armed Situation in McDonald, Pennsylvania
- Texas Lottery Reports Record Powerball Wins Ahead of Huge Jackpot