Delegation Visits Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa’s Devastation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A delegation led by Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman visited Jamaica from Dec. 18 to 21, weeks after Hurricane Melissa, a devastating Category 5 storm, struck the island. The hurricane made landfall on Oct. 28 and caused widespread destruction, displacing families and damaging infrastructure.

Hyndman, who is of Jamaican descent, was joined by about 50 members, including 11 legislators such as Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn and Assemblyman Carl Heastie. They aimed to provide support and assess ongoing recovery efforts. In a statement, Hyndman emphasized the importance of standing with the Jamaican people during their time of need.

“Seeing the destruction firsthand made clear how much support is still needed,” Hyndman said. “Recovery will take time, and continued partnership will be essential.” The delegation primarily focused on areas like Westmoreland, which was among the hardest hit by the storm.

Hurricane Melissa resulted in severe flooding, structural damage, and prolonged outages of power and water. More than 1.5 million people were affected, and at least 45 lives were lost. The storm inflicted billions of dollars in damages, about 32% of Jamaica’s gross domestic product, with over 150,000 homes reported as damaged.

In Westmoreland, the delegation visited a YMCA in Savanna-la-Mar, where the roof had been blown off. Hyndman pointed out some ongoing challenges, including significant electrical outages and many homes lacking roofs. “Hospitals also sustained damages and are in need of more health professionals,” she added.

Heastie echoed the sentiment of assisting those in need, stating that the increase in severe weather events is a crucial issue requiring immediate attention. He called for ongoing humanitarian efforts to support Jamaica’s recovery, emphasizing unity in the face of tragedy.

As the island begins to rebuild, the efforts of Hyndman and the delegation serve as a reminder of the strong connections between Jamaican communities in New York and Jamaica.