Delisha McKinney Unveils Mural in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO, Ill. — Delisha McKinney has always had a dream to paint more murals in her neighborhood of East Garfield Park. When the chance arose, she eagerly accepted, despite it being across from John Marshall Metropolitan High School, a rival of her old school.

“I’ve been wanting to work more in that space where I’m from. It was a to-do for me, a bucket list. I had to put something in my neighborhood,” McKinney explained in an interview.

Her latest mural, measuring 16-by-16 feet, is prominently displayed on the south-facing wall of the Fifth City Commons, a new apartment complex designed to provide 43 affordable housing units. The location is at 3155 W. Fifth Ave., right at the corner of South Kedzie Avenue.

In her artwork, McKinney celebrates themes of childhood and education. “The piece is about children finding fun in education, and there’s no ceiling,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. The mural incorporates elements of science, math, and imagination, encouraging youth to engage with learning.

McKinney, an alumna of Austin High School—which closed in 2007—feels a personal connection to this new project. Her efforts contribute to a broader goal of revitalizing her community through art. As projects like this emerge, they aim to inspire both children and adults in the area.

McKinney’s mural not only serves as a symbol of hope but also represents the growing artistic movement within Chicago communities.