Entertainment
Delisha McKinney Unveils Mural in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO, Ill. — Delisha McKinney has always had a dream to paint more murals in her neighborhood of East Garfield Park. When the chance arose, she eagerly accepted, despite it being across from John Marshall Metropolitan High School, a rival of her old school.
“I’ve been wanting to work more in that space where I’m from. It was a to-do for me, a bucket list. I had to put something in my neighborhood,” McKinney explained in an interview.
Her latest mural, measuring 16-by-16 feet, is prominently displayed on the south-facing wall of the Fifth City Commons, a new apartment complex designed to provide 43 affordable housing units. The location is at 3155 W. Fifth Ave., right at the corner of South Kedzie Avenue.
In her artwork, McKinney celebrates themes of childhood and education. “The piece is about children finding fun in education, and there’s no ceiling,” she told the Chicago Sun-Times. The mural incorporates elements of science, math, and imagination, encouraging youth to engage with learning.
McKinney, an alumna of Austin High School—which closed in 2007—feels a personal connection to this new project. Her efforts contribute to a broader goal of revitalizing her community through art. As projects like this emerge, they aim to inspire both children and adults in the area.
McKinney’s mural not only serves as a symbol of hope but also represents the growing artistic movement within Chicago communities.
Recent Posts
- Former MLS Star Calls Inter Miami a ‘Disaster’ Under Messi
- Dodgers Face Giants in Last Home Game of Regular Season
- Schwarzenegger Stars in Ad Opposing California’s Proposition 50
- Cubs’ Playoff Hopes Hinge on Key Players Amid Late-Season Struggles
- DOJ Withdraws Inquiry into FBI Agent Amid Alex Jones Controversy
- Mets Extend Wild-Card Lead with Victory Over Rivals
- Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Bride’ Trailer Unleashes Dark Frankenstein Adaptation
- Tom Holland Suffers Mild Concussion, Pauses Filming Spider-Man Movie
- Steve Hilton Advocates Major Tax Cuts in California Gubernatorial Campaign
- Chip Black Returns to Investigate Conspiracy in The Morning Show
- Alec Bohm Shines as Phillies Eye Playoff Push
- Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU
- CSD Xelajú MC Faces Sporting San Miguelito in Concacaf Quarterfinals
- Monterrey Faces Toluca with Ex-Coach Antonio Mohamed on Wednesday
- Love Island Games Season 2: Who Got Dumped This Week?
- León Dominates Santos with 5-0 Victory in Women’s League
- NBA Star D’Angelo Russell Engaged to Laura Ivaniukas
- New Golden Bachelor Mel Owens Set to Shine in Season 2
- Calls for War Crimes Charges Against Albania’s Chief Rabbi Yoel Kaplan
- Jessica Sanchez Delivers Powerful Performance on AGT Finale