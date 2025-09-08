Dell CFO Resigns, David Kennedy Named Interim Leader

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Dell Technologies announced on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Yvonne McGill will resign effective September 9 after nearly 30 years with the company. David Kennedy, a veteran of 27 years at Dell, will take over as the interim CFO. Kennedy is currently the senior vice president of Global Business Operations, Finance.

In a statement, Dell clarified that McGill’s resignation was not due to any disagreements regarding the company’s financial statements or operational policies. “McGill will remain with the company as an adviser until October 31,” the statement added. Following the announcement, Dell’s shares dipped by 1.8% in after-hours trading.

McGill joined Dell in the 1990s and has played a crucial role in navigating the company through various phases of growth and transformation. She has been instrumental in shaping Dell’s financial strategy and operations.

While Kennedy prepares to serve in the interim, Dell is maintaining its third-quarter and full-year forecasts issued last month, indicating confidence in its financial outlook despite the leadership change. On the impact of an interim CFO, analysts suggest prompt communication and stability will be critical.

As the company transitions, it remains focused on its core strategies and long-term goals. Further details regarding the search for McGill’s permanent successor have yet to be announced.