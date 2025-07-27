Dell’Oro Group Reports Surge in 5G Standalone Network Deployments

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Research firm Dell’Oro Group has issued a report predicting faster growth in the mobile network market as more mobile network operators (MNOs) begin deploying standalone (SA) 5G networks. The firm’s Research Director, Dave Bolan, stated that the managed connectivity network (MCN) segment is expected to grow at a 6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2029.

Bolan highlighted the impact of emerging technologies like Generative AI and Agentic AI, noting that the demand for continuous low-latency connectivity could increase the need for expanded network capacity. This increase may drive the growth rate of the market even higher.

According to Dell’Oro, 70 MNOs have deployed 5G SA networks across 39 countries and territories. In 2025 alone, five new networks were launched, including Orange in France, Romania, and Slovakia; Vodafone in Spain; and O2 in the Czech Republic.

The regional breakdown includes five networks in North America, 26 in Europe, seven in the Middle East and Africa, 13 in Northeast Asia, 13 in Southeast Asia, and six in Latin America.

<p“Many MNOs currently offer 5G SA for enterprises and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), but have yet to open the networks to consumer use,” Dell’Oro noted. The operators expected to make the shift soon include AT&T and Verizon in the U.S., Bouygues Telecom, O2 Telefónica, and SFR in France, Bharti Airtel in India, 3 in Ireland, and Sunrise in Switzerland.

Verizon has claimed it has established a country-wide 5G SA network. The company did not respond to requests regarding which enterprises benefit from 5G SA applications like network slicing and 5G APIs. The extent of AT&T’s 5G SA rollout is unclear, with inquiries about its statewide coverage still pending a response.

Dell’Oro indicated it could not disclose the specific companies working with AT&T and Verizon as those names have not yet been made public. Bolan mentioned, “Names of users are not publicized yet.” Further updates on AT&T and Verizon’s 5G SA deployments and potential partnerships are expected soon.