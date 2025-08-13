Delta Air Lines Cuts NYC Flights by Nearly 20% for Winter 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. — Delta Air Lines plans to reduce its winter flight schedules at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and LaGuardia Airport (LGA), cutting almost 20% of its flying during January and February 2026. The airline cites an ongoing decrease in domestic travel demand as a key factor behind these adjustments.

According to data from Cirium, Delta will lower its scheduled operations by about 16% at JFK and 19% at LGA during the winter months. Additionally, there will be decreases in scheduled flights of around 10% in November, December, March, and April.

Delta confirms that while it is not eliminating any routes, travelers can expect fewer daily flight options on several routes. For example, flights from LaGuardia to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Des Moines, Iowa, will see a reduction from three daily flights to just one.

A spokesperson for Delta explained, ‘Following the FAA‘s extension of the NYC slot utilization waiver through Summer 2026, Delta is making select adjustments to our winter schedule at LaGuardia and JFK airports. We apologize for any inconvenience these schedule changes may cause and remain committed to minimizing disruptions for our travelers.’

This decision comes as a response to softer travel demand, particularly in off-peak months. Airlines across the U.S. are adjusting their capacities accordingly, with many facing the challenge of profitability amidst uncertain economic conditions.

The slot utilization waiver allows airlines to reduce flight frequencies without the risk of losing valuable takeoff and landing slots at congested airports, a significant change from typical ‘use it or lose it’ rules. As such, Delta plans to use this opportunity to optimize its operations.

The implications of this strategy may lead to higher fares for travelers due to reduced competition and fewer available flights. With fewer options, passengers could face challenges in scheduling, especially for last-minute trips.