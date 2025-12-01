Delta Air Lines to Drop Santa Barbara-Atlanta Route in 2026

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Delta Air Lines will end its nonstop flights between Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport on January 20, 2026. This move will reduce the number of direct routes from Santa Barbara from 14 to 13.

Lauren Gonzales, marketing supervisor for Santa Barbara Airport, stated that Delta attributed the cancellation to ongoing logistical challenges with aircraft and crew staffing. The airline has also announced plans to increase its services to Salt Lake City, offering up to three daily flights starting in late January 2026.

For travelers aiming to reach Georgia after the discontinuation of the Atlanta route, they will need to connect through Salt Lake City. Fortunately, Salt Lake City International Airport provides strong connectivity, featuring over 330 daily flights to nearly 100 nonstop destinations.

Despite the loss of the Atlanta route, Santa Barbara Airport remains committed to providing various nonstop destinations. A Delta spokesperson mentioned that the airline consistently reviews and adjusts its schedules based on customer demand, and they apologized for any inconvenience the changes may cause. They also assured that they will assist affected customers in rebooking alternative itineraries.