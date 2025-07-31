Delta Burke’s Husband Updates Fans on Her Life and Career

LOS ANGELES, CA — Delta Burke, famous for her role as Suzanne Sugarbaker on the television show “Designing Women,” celebrated her 69th birthday on July 30, 2025. Burke starred in the series from 1986 until 1991, and after leaving, she appeared in other shows, including her own series, “Delta,” and had a recurring role on “Boston Legal.” However, she stepped away from acting in the 2000s, leaving fans wondering about her current life.

Her husband, actor Gerald McRaney, recently provided an update on Burke, revealing that she has been living a more private life. Burke left “Designing Women” following a reported feud with the show’s creator, and while she acted on and off since then, her recent years have been quiet. McRaney noted, “I think she had had it with the tabloids and that dust up she had on ‘Designing Women,’ and she got tired of all the stuff that goes with it.”

In a rare interview last year, Burke opened up about her struggles with fame. She discussed the taunts she faced regarding her weight during her peak, stating, “I thought I was stronger. I tried very hard to defend myself against lies and all the ugliness that was there, and I wasn’t gonna win. I’m just an actress, you know. I don’t have any power.”

McRaney shared his sympathy for her, noting the difficulties of dealing with falsehoods in the media. He expressed frustration with the current legal environment, saying, “There’s very little you can do about that. At one time, you could sue them for it, but now you’ve got to prove that you actually lost money because somebody defamed your character.”

When asked about the possibility of Burke returning to acting, McRaney mentioned that her former agent, now a producer, has attempted to coax her out of retirement. However, he said she would do it very reluctantly. For now, Burke appears to be enjoying a quiet life with her husband, with whom she has been married since 1989. Her last on-screen appearance was in a 2019 episode of “The Cool Kids.”