Delta Cancels Nearly 200 Flights in Atlanta Due to Severe Weather

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines canceled nearly 200 flights Friday morning due to severe summer weather in the region. The Atlanta-based airline made the proactive decision to cancel flights to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

A spokesperson for Delta confirmed that the airline’s Operations and Customer Center collaborated with its in-house meteorology team to evaluate weather-related risks. “Yes, there are proactive cancellations today in Atlanta due to severe summer weather,” the spokesperson said. “Safety for our passengers and crew is our top priority.”

The weather forecast predicted temperatures could reach 94 degrees, but humidity would make it feel even hotter. Afternoon and evening storms are expected, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds to parts of northeast Georgia and the Atlanta area. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 risk for severe weather in the region.

Delta faced challenges on Thursday as storms delayed flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with some flights delayed for hours. The airline is urging passengers to check their flight status and be ready for possible delays, as the volume of cancellations may affect connecting flights and lead to disruptions beyond Atlanta.

Delta operates the largest in-house meteorology team among U.S. airlines, with 28 staff members monitoring forecasts around the clock. This team updates weather models every six hours to assist flight planners, dispatchers, and station managers, especially during summer storms.

According to Delta meteorologist Warren Weston, safety is the primary concern behind these weather-related decisions. The team provides specialized forecasts for both ground and upper air conditions, including turbulence and storm activity up to 40,000 feet. Delta also equips flight crews with a tool called Widget Weather, allowing pilots to track real-time weather and turbulence data from the flight deck.