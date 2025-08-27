Delta Cuts Midland Flights as Austin Routes Expand

AUSTIN, Texas — Delta Air Lines will end its flights between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Midland International Air and Space Port (MAF) in early November 2025. This decision marks Delta’s complete withdrawal from Midland, which the airline had serviced with up to three daily flights since April 2024.

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) reported that the route experienced low occupancy, with load factors remaining below 60% last year. Delta’s final flight on this route is scheduled for November 8.

Despite this cut, Delta is increasing its operations out of Austin, launching new nonstop flights to Denver, Columbus, and Kansas City by summer 2026. The airline recently announced additional frequencies to San Francisco and Indianapolis as well. The expansion includes an increase from one to two daily flights to San Francisco, starting April 13, 2026, and from one to three daily flights to Indianapolis, beginning June 7, 2026.

Delta has stated that it has already flown over one million passengers in Austin this year, reflecting a 12% increase compared to the previous year. Texas Senator Ted Cruz praised Delta’s growing presence in Austin, noting that it will enhance travel options for Texans and create jobs.

While Southwest Airlines remains the dominant carrier at Midland, Delta’s departure will leave the airport serviced by four other airlines, maintaining a total of eight routes. Delta retains connections to Midland through other carriers, specifically one daily flight operated by regional partners.