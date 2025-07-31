Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Significant Turbulence

Minneapolis, MN — Emergency crews responded to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport after a Delta Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing due to significant turbulence on Wednesday evening. The flight was traveling from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam.

Delta flight DL56 safely landed at approximately 7:25 p.m. local time and was greeted by medical teams at the airport. Twenty-five passengers on board were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation and care, according to a statement from the airline.

An airport spokesperson confirmed that the flight was diverted due to severe in-flight turbulence that resulted in injuries among passengers. The Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport Fire Department and paramedics provided initial medical assistance as soon as the plane arrived at the gate.

“We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved,” Delta said. The airline has not disclosed the extent of the injuries suffered by the passengers.

CNN is seeking further information from Delta and the Federal Aviation Administration. This story is developing and will be updated as more details become available.