Entertainment
Delta Goodrem Dazzles at Radio 2’s Live in the Park Concert
Delta Goodrem mesmerized audiences during her performance at BBC Radio 2‘s Live in the Park concert held in Preston, Lancashire, on September 7, 2024.
The 39-year-old Australian singer captivated attendees with her stunning appearance, donning a tight-fitting, all-white jumpsuit. The outfit was embellished with jewels and featured a halter neck collar and flared trousers that accentuated her figure.
In addition to the jumpsuit, Goodrem complemented her look with a billowing white ruffle-sleeved cape, enhancing her stage presence as she energetically moved around Moor Park.
Throughout her performance, Goodrem radiated joy while singing her hit songs, occasionally taking a seat at the piano to showcase her multi-talented abilities. She encouraged the audience to engage actively by hopping up and down, urging them to dance along with her.
Goodrem’s appearance at the concert comes after she shared insights regarding her wedding plans with her long-time boyfriend, Matthew Copley. Despite being engaged, she noted that her busy schedule has delayed their wedding planning.
In a recent interview, Goodrem expressed her contentment with her current life, stating, ‘Things have been very busy, but a great kind of busy—the kind where I’ve never been happier.’
Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley, who became engaged last year during a romantic getaway in Malta, are still focused on ensuring their wedding day will be special for both themselves and their loved ones.
Other notable artists were also featured at the concert, including Sting, who discussed his upcoming collaboration with hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg.
Sting, during his performance, shared his ultimate ambition as a musician to create timeless music that resonates with people for generations.
